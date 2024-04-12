Wine Theft Undermines Sunak's 'Impotent' Shoplifting Crackdown

Rishi Sunak speaks with police officers at the Swan Walk shopping centre during a visit in Horsham, West Sussex. RICHARD POHLE via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak’s shoplifting crackdown faces derision after a man stole three bottles of wine close to where the prime minister pledged to end the “blight” on Britain’s high streets.

Sussex World reported police confirming a “shoplifting incident” had taken place at Tesco Express in Horsham town centre on Wednesday.

Advertisement

“The suspect, who is known locally to officers, was reported to have stolen three bottles of wine,” a statement added, continuing the suspect was issued with a warning.

At that time, Sunak visited a Boots store in the West Sussex town, where staff showed him safety measures in place for workers.

Speaking to reporters at Horsham police station, he said: “I have been concerned by the rise in retail crime as I’m sure many others are either seeing it or on social media, which is why today we’ve announced a strong set of measures to clamp down on retail crime.

“(It’s) been warmly welcomed by retailers and police that I’ve spoken to today and crucially will demonstrate to our shop workers that we’ve got their back and also that we will do what it takes to keep our streets and our community safe.”

Advertisement

Labour hit out at Tory “utter failure and impotence”.

RISHI SUNAK: Three ways we will put an end to the blight of shoplifting on our high streets https://t.co/8ZtACvpGCa pic.twitter.com/2Q38r4XIvJ — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 9, 2024

Alex Norris MP, Labour’s shadow policing minister, said: “Never has there been a more visible sign of this Tory government’s utter failure and impotence than for a shoplifting incident to take place while Rishi Sunak is making an announcement about how ‘tough’ he is on shoplifting.