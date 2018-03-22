Hard-Hitting Campaign Reminds Parents SPF Isn't The Only Rating You Should Look At On Suncream

A new campaign hopes to remind parents that choosing a suncream for their kids based only on its SPF rating could lead to permanent skin damage.

Research by Soltan found more than half (51%) of parents only focused on the SPF rating, without looking at the UVA (ultra violet) protection. The small-scale survey of 1,000 parents revealed that while 87% understood it’s possible to get permanent skin damage from the sun, just 14% consciously chose a sun cream based on its UVA rating. The NHS recommends when buying suncream, the label should have “at least four-star UVA protection”.

In response to the findings, Soltan hopes to leave a last impression on parents with their latest campaign. “We believe that there should be no compromise where sun care is concerned,” said Soltan suncare expert, Clare O’Connor. “Obviously parents are already thinking about sunscreen but we’re encouraging them to make sun protection a top priority this summer, and only choose 5* UVA protection.”