Sunday Shows Round-Up: 'Where The Hell Do We Go From Here?' Edition

It has been a week in Westminster that will go down in the history books – the week that Theresa May’s Brexit deal was delivered an unheard-of blow, with 432 MPs voting down her plan just 73 days before the UK was set to leave the EU. With another crucial week in politics just around the corner, Sunday’s newspapers were full to the brim of MPs and ministers keen to have their say on how parliament should break the current Brexit deadlock. But with reports that a group of MPs are set to table amendments to extend Article 50 in a bid to avoid no-deal, international trade secretary Liam Fox accused some politicians of trying to “steal” the referendum result from voters, saying there was a “leave population and a remain parliament”. “Parliament has not got the right to hijack the Brexit process because parliament said to the people of this country: ‘We make a contract with you, you will make the decision and we will honour it’,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

“What we are now getting is some of those who always absolutely opposed the result of the referendum trying to hijack Brexit and in fact steal the result from the people,” Fox added, saying the effects of going back on the referendum result would be “astronomical”. It was a sentiment echoed by former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab, who appeared on Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme to set out his stall against pushing back the date the UK leaves the EU. “I think whether people voted leave or remain, they want to have this done, they want us to move on and talk about the economy, public services,” he said. “We wont be able to do that until we deliver Brexit, so that’s what we should all focus on.”

Raab – who is considered a contender to become the next Tory leader – also called for more optimism over Brexit. “I don’t want us to leave on WTO terms, I’d rather we got a deal. But I don’t think we can let the EU hold us hostage and just stubbornly resist all reasonable changes,” the Conservative backbencher said, adding that disruption from a no-deal Brexit would last “three to six months”. But fellow Tory Nicky Morgan – one of those MPs set to table an amendment to extend Article 50 if a deal has not been reached by the end of February – said it was “very clear” there was no majority in parliament for a no-deal Brexit. “Ultimately what people really want is stability and certainty – to know where they’re going to go and what’s going to happen on the 29th of March,” she said in an interview with Ridge. Meanwhile in the Labour Party ranks, MPs were equally divided over Brexit. First up was Tottenham MP David Lammy – a strong supporter of a so-called people’s vote on Brexit – who said Jeremy Corbyn was putting Labour at risk of a near-fatal split by failing to back a second referendum. Accusing the Labour leader of “hedging” over a second EU vote, Lammy told Ridge: “Now is the time for leadership. There are a small group in our party who are so frustrated, who have so much grievance, the fear is they are going to go off and form another party. “I personally reject that,” he continued. “But the danger is, just like 1983, a new party built around a relationship with Europe keeps the Labour Party out of power for a generation.”

