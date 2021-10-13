Superman actor Dean Cain has accused comic book writers of “bandwagoning” after it was announced the Man of Steel was coming out as bisexual. The actor, who played Clark Kent in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures Of Superman from 1993-1997, said the move would have been “brave” 20 years ago but left him unimpressed now. Earlier this week, DC Comics announced that Jon Kent, Clark’s son and heir to the Superman name, will find love with a man in an upcoming comic book. On Tuesday, Dean appeared on US TV and disputed writers’ claims they were taking the character in a “bold new direction”.

ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images Dean Cain played Clark Kent in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures Of Superman from 1993-1997 (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

The 55-year-old told Fox & Friends: “They said it’s a bold new direction. I say they’re bandwagoning. “I don’t think it’s bold or brave or some crazy new direction. If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would be bold or brave. “But brave would be having him fight for the rights of gay people in Iran where they’ll throw you off a building for the offence of being gay.” Dean, apparently reacting to a recent Superman comic book storyline where the hero fought against the deportation of refugees from Metropolis, suggested the hero should be preoccupied with political matters in the Middle East.

DC Comics/PA Superman will find love with a male reporter in Son Of Kal-El #5.