Regé-Jean Page Speaks Out Amid Reports He Was Turned Down For Superhero Role Because Of Race

Regé-Jean Page has spoken out amid reports he lost out on a leading part in the superhero TV series Krypton because the co-founder of DC Films allegedly didn’t want to cast a Black actor in the role.
In a piece published in The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week, the outlet cited “multiple sources” who claimed that the producers of Krypton – which centres around Superman’s grandfather, Seg-El – were “passionate about doing some nontraditional casting”.
This reportedly led to a pre-Bridgerton Regé-Jean landing an audition for the part, although the article claimed Geoff Johns, who oversaw the series, said Superman ‘could not have a Black grandfather’.
Although he didn’t address the reports directly, Regé-Jean tweeted on Wednesday evening: “Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more tbh.
“Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work. We still fly.”
A rep for Johns has addressed the allegations and said that the comic book writer believed fans would expect the character “to look like a young Henry Cavill”, who most recently played Superman in the blockbuster movies.
In a statement to E! News, the rep said: “Geoff never said Superman can’t have a Black ancestor or be Black—there have been diverse versions of Superman throughout the comics for decades so he does and can be diverse.
“However, the expectation for Krypton was that it would initially be perceived as a possible prequel to Man of Steel by the fans and the lead was expected to invoke a young Henry Cavill.”
Regé-Jean Page shot to global fame at the end of last year, when the period drama Bridgerton debuted on Netflix, in which he plays a lead role.
However, fans were left shocked last month when it was confirmed that Regé-Jean would not be returning for the second series.
Off the back of the show’s popularity, the British star recently guest hosted Saturday Night Live and has even been tipped to be taking over the role of James Bond from departing actor Daniel Craig.