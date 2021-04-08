Regé-Jean Page Speaks Out Amid Reports He Was Turned Down For Superhero Role Because Of Race

Regé-Jean Page has spoken out amid reports he lost out on a leading part in the superhero TV series Krypton because the co-founder of DC Films allegedly didn’t want to cast a Black actor in the role. In a piece published in The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week, the outlet cited “multiple sources” who claimed that the producers of Krypton – which centres around Superman’s grandfather, Seg-El – were “passionate about doing some nontraditional casting”. This reportedly led to a pre-Bridgerton Regé-Jean landing an audition for the part, although the article claimed Geoff Johns, who oversaw the series, said Superman ‘could not have a Black grandfather’.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Regé-Jean Page

Although he didn’t address the reports directly, Regé-Jean tweeted on Wednesday evening: “Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more tbh. “Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work. We still fly.”

