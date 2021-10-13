DC Comics/PA Superman will come out as bisexual in a new comic book story

Twitter has been reminded of Christopher Biggins’ past comments about bisexual people, after the panto star was invited onto Wednesday’s edition of Good Morning Britain to discuss the news about Superman coming out as bisexual in a future comic. Earlier this week, DC Comics confirmed that in an upcoming story, Superman – now the alter-ego of Clark Kent’s son, rather than the original superhero – would be seen having a romantic moment with a man. On Wednesday morning, Biggins was invited to discuss the issue, where he voiced his disapproval, accusing the comic book creators of “pandering to the ‘woke system’”. “If you want to do something like this, do something original,” he said. “Don’t take characters that already exist and make them into something that they’re not.”

The new Superman has come out as bisexual in the new DC comic book.@onebiggins tells @susannareid100 and @richardm56 that characters that already exist shouldn't be 'made into something they're not.'



He adds that we should 'not pander to the woke system'. pic.twitter.com/OoHDveoGmG — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 13, 2021

Presenters Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley then pointed out this story will take place within “the next generation” of Superman, with the latter pointing out: “It’s perfectly reasonable to think that the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane might well grow up to be bisexual. You say ‘why’, but why not?” Doubling down, a slightly flustered Biggins responded: “Well… I mean… I just find it extraordinary. I do find it absolutely bizarre that this is what people want nowadays. “Why can’t we stick to… in the future, why don’t they do some new characters? Why not create something new, something different? [Rather] than go to a character we all know and love and we all know as this, not that.” After the clip was posted online, many spoke out against GMB for inviting Biggins to be part of the discussion, given he was removed from the Celebrity Big Brother house back in 2016 after making a series of remarks about bisexual people. They also called out Biggins for not having done research on the story before speaking out about it on national television...

I can't believe Good Morning Britain had Christopher Biggins on to talk about Superman's son being bisexual after he made these comments on Big Brother. Wtf were they thinking #GMBpic.twitter.com/GGDpSqnNPp — I Don't Know Her (@l_dont_know_her) October 13, 2021

Quick reminder that he once called AIDS a “bisexual disease” and said bi folk are “the worst type”, so anybody that holds any kind of campy, fun torch to him still really needs to stop https://t.co/PdToVSQyiz — matt horwood (@matthewhorwood) October 13, 2021

1. It's superman's son, not an old character. 2. Who is to say superman wasn't bi? just because he didn't come out?



This is bigoted trash from Christopher Biggins, complete with throwaway anti-'woke' line. But what do you expect from a guy who called AIDS a 'bisexual disease'?? https://t.co/j3TO9DfNVc — Jack Duncan 🔻 (@JackDunc1) October 13, 2021

@GMB Deadpool being with a woman, doesn't make him heterosexual. If he were with a man, that wouldn't make him gay. Plus, don't ask Biggins. He blamed AIDS on bi people FFS. — Princess Jellybean (@_Alyal_) October 13, 2021

I don't know what happened in booking teams to make people think 'balanced debate' means always having one person who thinks the group in question are 'the worst type of sexuality' #gmbhttps://t.co/awVkcyYumF — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) October 13, 2021

Christopher Biggins doesn’t want Superman’s son to be bisexual?



Not really a shock coming from someone who blamed the AIDS crisis on bisexuals on national television https://t.co/pqL1ILsHuspic.twitter.com/M1QmbmPwO7 — Lewis @ #LFF (@lewisjwr) October 13, 2021

A reminder of what Christopher Biggins said about bi people in 2016: https://t.co/3BD1sYeZg1pic.twitter.com/GIelJmkndJ — Jeffrey Ingold (@Jefflez) October 13, 2021

Being told that Christopher Biggins is being approached for punditry on bisexuality again pic.twitter.com/ldHP4OZzWU — Duncan Lindsay (@DuncanLindsay) October 13, 2021

why is christopher biggins even engaging in debates about lgbt representation on good morning britain get a job?????? — toni collette stan account (@HarryPhillips15) October 13, 2021

Not much to say this morning other than don’t listen to the likes of Christopher Biggins or Dean Cain. Bisexuality is real, beautiful and deserving of representation just like all of the LGBTQ+ community. Thank you @DCComics#superman#JonKentpic.twitter.com/CLy1lLzXH8 — Adam Ditchburn (@adamandthemuses) October 13, 2021

Christopher Biggins spoke out against equal marriage and publicly blamed bisexual people for the AIDS crisis - it doesn't matter how gay he is, he's literally always been shit to LGBTQIA+ people. — Erin Ekins (she/her) (@QueerlyAutistic) October 13, 2021

“Why don’t they do some new characters” Biggins Richard Madeley just explained that this indeed is a new character. Very boomer response this. Don’t listen, double down. https://t.co/TxojMVhcw5 — Gareth Joyner (@garethjoyner) October 13, 2021

Christopher Biggins appears not to realise that it’s not Clark Kent who’s come out as bisexual? “Why not do a new character” - he is a new character??? — Donck fan of Lageball (@thedonck) October 13, 2021

Biggins doesn’t seem to understand that this is a fairly new character. It’s not Superman, it’s Superman’s son - so him becoming bi is part of his journey. — Jamie (@justbalmy) October 13, 2021

‘It’s superman’s son who is bi-sexual, the next generation so the character hasn’t changed’



Biggins: ‘oh!’ (Got wrong end of stick. Carries on regardless) ‘But why not keep to characters we are FAMILIAR with?’



Exactly! WHY CAN’T SUPERMAN’S SON BE RUPERT THE BEAR???? https://t.co/9Bqu1YGuLD — Shaparak Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) October 13, 2021

Thankfully, Christopher Biggins opposing Superman's son being bi is going to have as much impact as his opposition to gay marriage did: fuck all. — Sid (@HertsSid) October 13, 2021

I don’t think Biggins understood why he was coming on here😂They’re not making superman bisexual they are making a completely new character that is bisexual. Very strange opinion here from him, not sure why he would be so bothered by a new bisexual fictional character #GMB — Hannah Browne (@morrison310) October 13, 2021

During a discussion on sexuality during his time in the Big Brother house, Biggins received a warning for saying: “The worst type, though, is, I’m afraid to say, the bisexuals... what it is is people not wanting to admit they are gay.” In a conversation later in the series, he also discussed HIV, claiming the virus was spread by bisexual people who had sex abroad, with infected people, before they “brought it back to their own families in America, and that’s how it became a worldwide disease”. Biggins was eventually removed from the CBB house, following another comment he made about the Holocaust to housemate Katie Waissel, which Channel 5 chose not broadcast. At the end of Wednesday’s GMB debate, podcast host Aamir Hassan outlined why he felt the Superman news was a “fantastic” development.

'I think it's absolutely fantastic.'



Podcaster Aamir Hassan says 'it's incredible to see superheroes become actual superheroes.'



He says he doesn't see the issue if Superman's son's bisexuality helps people because 'representation and visibility save lives.' pic.twitter.com/0iEG46UtG3 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 13, 2021