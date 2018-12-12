Whatever your Christmas traditions look like – from getting dressed up to to the nines to enjoy dinner or staying in your pj’s all day – for many of us, preparations for the 25th can sometimes be enough to cause a meltdown.
Food orders need to be placed weeks in advance; presents need to be chosen, wrapped and delivered; and it’s also the time of year when you’re meant to be spending every spare minute socialising.
The UK will spend £6m on food alone during the festive season – or £238 a household – according to research from VoucherCodes.co.uk and the Centre of Retail Research. So, to help you stay on top of delivery dates, final order slots and everything in between, we’ve compiled them into one helpful list to ensure you’re not without the trimmings, or turkey, come Christmas day.
Marks & Spencer
There’s still time to get your orders in at M&S – as the cutoff for ordering your dinner is 5pm on Saturday 15th December. We’d recommend the British Free-Range Turkey Crown with Pork, Sage & Onion Stuffing with the Luxury Vegetable Selection for a feast that will last you past boxing day for scrumptious leftover sandwiches.
Tesco
If you can’t make a visit in person to Tesco, the deadline for their Festive Food to Order is Friday 14th December with delivery slots available from 20th to 24th December – so get your orders in asap. They have a great selection for vegans and vegetarians in particular. We’re eyeing up the Cauliflower Wellington, Brie and Cranberry Parcels and for an unconventional twist, the Mediterranean Sharing Platter. Anyone else suddenly hungry?
Asda
Delivered between 21st and 23rd December, make sure you’ve ordered your unforgettable feast by Sunday 16th December. Don’t miss out on the Extra Special Jewelled Whole Lamb Leg or the Extra Special Vegan Chocolate Torte. Those carrots look pretty special, too.
Aldi
If you’d rather save than splurge, look to Aldi’s festive menu that hits stores on Friday 14th December. With seafood starters, fresh turkeys, party fish and finger food platters, there are plenty of options available – but you won’t be able to order it for delivery, because groceries are available in-store only.
Morrisons
Stay ahead of the crowds with Morrisons, where collection starts as early as the 17th December. If you’re after value for money, you might like to consider the Classic Christmas Dinner Meal Deal which includes: Prawn Cocktail, Stuffed British Turkey Crown, Spiced Red Cabbage, Sage and Onion Stuffing Balls, Pigs In Blankets, British Turkey Gravy and Christmas Pudding in one easy order. You can collect your feast all the way up until the 24th December.
Sainsbury’s
With everything you need for your celebratory meal, don’t dilly dally with your order at Sainsbury’s and make sure you’ve checked out by Sunday 16th December with deliveries taking place up until the 23rd December. We’ve got our eye on the Unsmoked Mulled Spiced Infused Outdoor Bred Gammon with a Christmas Pudding Marmalade Glaze followed swiftly by with the enormous Cheese Selection.
