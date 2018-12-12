Whatever your Christmas traditions look like – from getting dressed up to to the nines to enjoy dinner or staying in your pj’s all day – for many of us, preparations for the 25th can sometimes be enough to cause a meltdown.

Food orders need to be placed weeks in advance; presents need to be chosen, wrapped and delivered; and it’s also the time of year when you’re meant to be spending every spare minute socialising.

The UK will spend £6m on food alone during the festive season – or £238 a household – according to research from VoucherCodes.co.uk and the Centre of Retail Research. So, to help you stay on top of delivery dates, final order slots and everything in between, we’ve compiled them into one helpful list to ensure you’re not without the trimmings, or turkey, come Christmas day.

Marks & Spencer