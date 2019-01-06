Lee Pomeroy died after he was stabbed on a train.

A man has been charged with the murder of Lee Pomeroy, 51, who died after he was stabbed on a train in Surrey on Friday.

Pomperoy had been taking his 14-year-old son on a trip to London when he was stabbed to death in Horsley in a “horrific and pointless attack”.

A British Transport Police statement said: “A man has today been charged with the murder of Lee Pomeroy, 51, following an investigation at Horsley station, Surrey.

“Darren Shane Pencille, 35, of Willbury Road, Farnham, has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon in connection to a fatal incident on board a train from Guildford to London on January 4.

“He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Staines Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

“Chelsea Mitchell, 27, of Willbury Road, Farnham, has also been charged with assisting an offender.

“She has been remanded in custody and will appear at Staines Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.”

