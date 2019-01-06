Surrey Train Stabbing: Detectives Given More Time To Question Murder Suspect

Yahoo News UK Lee Pomeroy would have been 52 on Saturday.

Detectives have been given more time to question a man suspected of murdering “devoted family man” Lee Pomeroy, and a woman accused of assisting an offender.

The 35-year-old alleged killer was held after a manhunt led police to a flat in Willbury Road, Farnham, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

British Transport Police said on Sunday morning that investigators had been granted another 12 hours to question the man and woman, 27, who remain in custody.

Pomperoy had been taking his son, 14, on a trip to London when he was stabbed to death in a “horrific and pointless attack” on Friday afternoon, police said.

The father, who would have turned 52 on Saturday, was described by his family as a “an honourable man and would always help somebody who was in trouble”.

In a statement released by British Transport Police (BTP), Pomeroy’s family said he was an “honest” and “bright” person who loved music and was interested in art.

“Lee took his son on a trip to London hoping to spend some quality time with him which was cut short by a horrific and pointless attack,” it read.

“He knew history and art and he was a bachelor of science in maths.

“He was a devoted family man and did everything for his family.”

Pomeroy lived in Guildford with his 50-year-old wife Svetlana and their teenage son.

The couple both worked for Datronix Systems Limited, an IT consultancy, where Pomeroy is listed as a programmer and director.