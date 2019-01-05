Surrey Train Stabbing Victim Named As Lee Pomeroy

BTP/Handout Lee Pomeroy would have been 52 on Saturday.

The family of a man stabbed to death in a “pointless attack” on a train in Surrey have paid tribute to him.

Lee Pomeroy, 51, who died on Friday afternoon after the incident at Horsley, was an “honourable man” who “would always help somebody who was in trouble”, his family said.

They confirmed that Pomeroy was due to celebrate his 52nd birthday on Saturday.

In a statement released through British Transport Police (BTP), Pomeroy’s family said the married father of one was taking his 14-year-old son to London when he was murdered.

The family said: “Lee took his son on a trip to London hoping to spend some quality time with him which was cut short by an horrific and pointless attack.

“Lee would have had his birthday today but did not get to see his presents.

“He was an honest, bright person, who loved music very much. He knew history and art and he was a bachelor of science in maths.

“He was a devoted family man and did everything for his family.

“He was an honourable man and would always help somebody who was in trouble.

“He was a loving husband and father. He will be deeply missed by all his family.”

BTP said Pomeroy’s family were appealing for privacy as they come to terms with their loss.