Susanna Reid Apologises To Good Morning Britain Viewers As She Explains Prolonged Absence

Susanna Reid in the Good Morning Britain studio last week Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Susanna Reid has apologised to Good Morning Britain viewers after being forced to miss another show due to illness.

On Wednesday, the daytime anchor revealed she’d made it into the GMB studio but not onto the air after losing her voice.

Advertisement

Ahead of her scheduled return on Monday, Susanna revealed on social media that she was still struggling with her voice due to an infection, and would be resting until she felt well enough to come back.

“Sorry not to be back [on GMB] with you all in the morning,” she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Vocal cords still affected. Recovering with specialist treatment and brilliant tips from viewers. See you very soon!”

Sorry not to be back @gmb with you all in the morning. Vocal cords still affected. Recovering with specialist treatment and brilliant tips from viewers. See you very soon! Sx pic.twitter.com/Jfm4VZR23o — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) September 10, 2023

Advertisement

In a separate video posted on her Instagram story, a hoarse Susanna explained: “Quick update on my voice, which as you can hear is not 100%. I feel absolutely fine, but the specialist that I saw on Friday said not to risk it until it is better.

“Thank you to everyone at GMB for stepping in, and to all of you for your brilliant tips. I have been steaming, and also doing honey and lemon and ginger and turmeric tea. And drinking tonnes and tonnes of water. I will see you soon!”

She also wrote: “Sorry I won’t be with you in the morning. Vocal [cords] affected by mild infection (not [Covid]) that I didn’t even realise I had! Need to rest them a little longer. See you v soon!”

Susanna updates fans on her condition in an Instagram video Instagram/Susanna Reid

On Wednesday, Susanna told Charlotte Hawkins and Ed Balls: “I don’t know whether it was the heatwave inflaming my vocal cords… It’s funny because, of course, it was the NTAs last night. And when I got in my cab to leave, the driver said, ‘you’re the very first person to leave the NTAs, you’re obviously not partying’.

Advertisement

“And of course, I don’t drink. I don’t smoke. So there’s absolutely no reason I can understand, but I’ve completely lost my voice.”

“I did not want to inflict this on our wonderful viewers for a full three hours,” she then joked.