PA Archive/PA Images Linda Razzell vanished nearly 20 years ago. Her estranged husband Glyn was sentenced to life in 2003 for her murder

Police searching a field near Swindon are believed to be investigating possible links to the disappearance of a mother-of-four who was last seen nearly two decades ago.

Wiltshire Police have cordoned off an area in a field off Pentylands Lane, Highworth, following a tip-off from a member of the public.

The force has not disclosed why there is an increased police presence in Highworth, but reports have linked the activity to the disappearance of college lecturer Linda Razzell in March 2002.

A police statement said: “Officers, including dog units, have been at the scene since (Friday) and are likely to remain there for the coming days.

“As our enquiries are still at an early stage, we are unable to provide further details at this time, but if there is an update we will let the public know.”

Glyn Razzell was sentenced to life in November 2003 for the murder of his estranged wife, who vanished on her way to work at Swindon College. Her body has never been found and Razzell maintains his innocence.

In recent years, her disappearance has been linked to taxi driver Christopher Halliwell, who is serving life for the murders of Becky Godden, 20, in January 2003 and Sian O’Callaghan, 22, in March 2011.

Razzell, a redundant investment market manager with an address in Barn Close, Crewkerne, Somerset, claimed during the trial that he went for a two-hour walk on the day of his ex-wife’s disappearance.

He said that after lunch he went for another walk, before meeting his girlfriend from work.

He was questioned about CCTV footage from that day, of him in clothes which did not match the ones he told police he had been wearing.

He denied attempting to mislead police and said it was a “just a mistake”.

The couple were in the middle of divorce proceedings when she went missing.

The jury was told Razzell faced a financial settlement which he was not prepared to accept.

The court also heard how Mrs Razzell left her home in the village of Highworth, near Swindon, at 8.45am on March 19, with her children and boyfriend Greg Worrall.

She dropped off her boyfriend in Highworth and her children at school before being seen parking for work in Alvescot Road, as usual.

She is believed to have taken her usual route down an alleyway towards the college and her phone was found in a recess of the alleyway the following day during a police search.

Her boyfriend contacted police on the evening of her disappearance after she failed to pick up her children from their after-school club.