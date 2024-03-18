Sydney Sweeney's Sculptural Naked Top Is A Red Carpet Work Of Art

LOADING ERROR LOADING

It seems like Sydney Sweeney has mastered the art of a red carpet appearance.

Turning heads in the chicest way possible, Sweeney arrived at the premiere of her new film Immaculate donning a sculptural, floral, Balmain top, sans-bra.

Equal parts elegant and sexy, the 3D design revealed hints of skin while porcelain-white casts of arms wrapped around her waist to hold a bouquet of blooms in front of her chest.

Balancing her intricate top with subtle bottoms, the Euphoria actor wore a pair of black wide-legged trousers.

Sydney Sweeney went with a dramatic Balmain look at the premiere of Immaculate on March 15. Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Sweeney, who recently cut her hair into a chin-length bob, had her hair in a slicked back, wet look with a single strand dangling in front of her face.

She opted for dewy makeup, accented by a glossy nude lip.

While the star’s look was certainly immaculate, her red carpet appearance also included some unsettling moments.

After posing with her cast mates, Sweeney paused for a photo-op with a group dressed in nuns’ habits with their faces masked by red fabric.

The eerie figures fit were perfect for the premiere of the religiously-inspired, psychological horror film.

Premiering on March 22, Immaculate follows a devoutly Catholic woman who comes to live at an idyllic-seeming convent in Italy, only to learn of its sinister secrets.