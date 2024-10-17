Sydney Sweeney's Unrecognisable Transformation Into Real-Life Pro Boxer Really Packs A Punch

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Sydney Sweeney is getting into fight mode for her latest film, a biopic about professional boxer Christy Martin.

The Euphoria actor looked ready to rumble as she shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set of her project about the super welterweight champion on Instagram.

In the photos, taken by Eddy Chen, Sweeney has traded her blond hair for a curly, very ’90s brunet cut and flexes her biceps as she wears baggy sweats and a red tank top.

Revealing how she’s been getting ready for the yet-to-be-titled film, the star’s caption said she’s been “immersed in training” for several months.

In her post, the star of The White Lotus described Martin as an “incredible woman” and “a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring.”

“Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all,” Sweeney said.

Though a pro at taking punches during her career in the ring, real-life violence almost took Martin’s life.

In 2010, the International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee survived a murder attempt by husband James Martin, who left her for dead after stabbing and shooting her at their Florida home.

Sweeney first announced the project back in May, telling Deadline how she was “itching to get back into the ring” after previously practicing kickboxing when she was 12 to 19 years old.

“Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry,” she said. “But I love challenging myself.”

