Gang Member Tafarwa Beckford Sentenced To 32 Years For Murder

Tafarwa Beckford, the step-brother of pop star Jamelia, has been sentenced to a minimum of 32 years in prison after being found guilty of murder.

The 36-year-old shot dead Derek Junior Myers, 25, in the Hockley area of Birmingham in 2015.

Jailing Beckford a week after he was convicted of murder during a re-trial at Birmingham Crown Court, Judge Patrick Thomas QC said: “After this callous revenge killing you characteristically fled the scene.

“It is obvious that this should properly be described as a gang shooting – two armed groups confronting each other, shots fired from both sides, death and extremely serious injuries, and a blanket of silence to conceal the truth from the authorities.

“Any sentence the court passes must demonstrate that the people of this country, the people of this city, will not tolerate armed gang warfare on their streets.”

Throughout proceedings at Birmingham Crown Court, Beckford was allowed to use the name Theodore to prevent prejudices affecting the trial.

The court heard that Myers was shot as part of a “revenge attack” during an altercation between two groups of men.

Beckford’s friend, Marvin Duffus, had been targeted outside the Big Bang snooker club, suffering multiple stab wounds.

In CCTV footage shown to the jury, Beckford could be seen walking away from Duffus and towards the other while “brandishing a gun”, the prosecution said.

Prosecutor Annabel Darlow QC told the court Beckford disappeared “beneath the radar” after Myers was killed.

Jamelia has spoken in the past about her relatives’ criminality. Her half-brother, Kairo Tumbi Beckford, is serving life in prison for the murder of a teenager who was shot to death in 2003.