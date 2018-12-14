Jamelia's Step-Brother Tafarwa Beckford Found Guilty Of Murder

Tafarwa Beckford, the step-brother of pop star Jamelia, has been found guilty of murder.

The 36-year-old was charged with killing Derek Junior Myers, 25, who died after suffering a gunshot wound in the Hockley area of Birmingham.

Throughout proceedings at Birmingham Crown Court he was allowed to use the name Theodore to prevent prejudices affecting the trial, local media reports.

During the trial, the court heard that Myers was shot as part of a “revenge attack” during an altercation between two groups of men.

Beckford’s friend, Marvin Duffus, had been targeted outside the Big Bang snooker club, suffering multiple stab wounds.

In CCTV footage shown to the jury, Beckford could be seen walking away from Duffus and towards the other while “brandishing a gun”, the prosecution said.

“His left arm is pointing towards the group containing, amongst others, the man who must have just shot and seriously injured Marvin Duffus,” prosecutor Annabel Darlow told the court.

Beckford was previously accused of murdering two people, who were shot in 2003, but was acquitted due to a lack of evidence.

He will be sentenced next week.