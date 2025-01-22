Greg Davies and Alex Horne Channel 4

The line-up for the next season of Taskmaster has been unveiled.

On Wednesday morning, Channel 4 revealed the five celebrities who’ll be put through their paces by Greg Davies and Alex Horne in the most chaotic competition show on telly – and, as ever, it’s a truly eclectic mix.

Joining the show for its 19th run will be Ghosts and Horrible Histories star Matthew Baynton, American comic Jason Mantzoukas and podcaster Rosie Ramsey, best known for co-hosting Shagged, Married, Annoyed with her famous husband Chris.

Completing the team this time around will be comedians Fatiha El-Ghorri and Stevie Martin.

Meet the five new stars competing on Taskmaster Channel 4

While a release date for the new season has not been confirmed, Channel 4 said it will be airing “soon”, and will also be available to watch on Taskmaster’s official YouTube channel internationally.

The last season of Taskmaster aired over several weeks last summer, featuring appearances from stand-up performers Jack Dee, Rosie Jones and Babatunde Aléshé, Starstruck actor Emma Sidi and podcaster Andy Zaltzman.

Since then, the show also aired its annual New Year special over the festive period, once again boasting a varied line-up that included names from across the world of sport, TV, music and beyond.

Taskmaster premiered in 2015 and has gone on to become one of Channel 4’s most popular original shows.

In 2020, it won a Bafta in the Best Comedy Entertainment Programme, beating competition from The Graham Norton Show, The Last Leg and The Ranganation.

