Taylor Lautner Says We've All Been Mispronouncing His Name 'For Decades'

Add Taylor Lautner to the growing list of Hollywood stars who are having to set the record straight on the correct pronunciation of their names.

The Twilight actor made the surprise revelation last week while appearing on The Unplanned Podcast With Matt & Abby alongside his wife, Tay Dome Lautner.

“It is technically Lowt-ner,” he explained. “It is my fault that nobody knows how it’s actually pronounced because I never corrected anybody for decades.”

Despite the clarification, Taylor said he doesn’t mind if fans revert to the pronunciation they’ve grown accustomed to in the years since he’s been acting professionally.

“Just go with whatever. I don’t care,” he quipped. “Laht-ner. Lawt-ner. Lowt-ner. It’s all the same thing.”

Of course, Taylor can take solace in the fact that other stars ― including Adele, Joe Manganiello and Raven-Symoné ― have had to go on the record to clear up how their names are pronounced.

The actor has been enjoying a busy summer.

Last week, he made a surprise appearance at Taylor Swift’s Kansas City concert, where he demonstrated some impressive gymnastics moves onstage, also appearing in her latest music video.