It’s official - music’s most exhausting feud finally appears to have died, after Katy Perry extended an olive branch to long-standing pop rival Taylor Swift. And when we say that, we’re not speaking figuratively either, with Katy literally sending an olive branch to Taylor, along with what appears to be a letter of apology. Taylor revealed the gifts in a post on her Instagram story, along with the simple message: “Thank you Katy.”

Taylor Swift post this on her instagram story and seem’s like Katy send her a letter 👀



“Hey old friend - I’ve been doing some thinking on past miscommunications and feelings between us and wanted to clear the air...” pic.twitter.com/jSQd7tnbj4 — Katy Perry Updates (@katyspics) May 8, 2018

In Taylor’s photo, a letter from Katy can be seen, which reads: “Hey old friend, I’ve been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us.” Although the full details of the letter aren’t visible, it can be seen that Katy says she wants to “clear the air” with Taylor, claiming she’s “deeply sorry” for what’s gone on between them in recent years.

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2011 via Getty Images Taylor and Katy embrace at the 2011 AMAs

The two singers were previously thought to have been friends (or, at the very least, amicable peers), until 2014, when Taylor released the track ‘Bad Blood’, widely believed to have been penned about a fall-out she had with Katy about backing dancers. This was all but confirmed by Katy, when she cryptically tweeted about never trusting “a Regina George in sheep’s clothing”. Although the feud was never explicitly addressed for years, Katy finally broke her silence on the matter last year, also releasing what was believed to be a Taylor diss track, ‘Swish Swish’.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Some fantastic foreshadowing back in 2010

It should be pointed out that Katy has publicly gone on the record on a number of occasions suggesting she wanted to reconcile with Taylor, even changing one lyric of ‘Swish Swish’ during a live performance to what appeared to be a supportive message about the ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ singer. She also told James Corden she’d be keen to leave their feud in the past, while claiming during her ‘Witness World Wide’ live stream: “I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her, and I think it’s actually... I think it’s time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are bigger problems in the world.” Meanwhile, Taylor has never addressed the feud until now. Taylor’s ‘Reputation’ world tour kicked off in Glendale, Arizona last night (8 May).