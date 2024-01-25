Man Charged For Harassment And Stalking Near Taylor Swift's Home

Taylor Swift enters Arrowhead Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 31 in Kansas City. via Associated Press

A man has been arrested and charged for harassment and stalking after people saw him “acting erratically” near Taylor Swift’s Tribeca home, police told HuffPost.

People noticed an “emotionally disturbed male,” who was “acting erratically” near where Swift reportedly lives in New York.

Police took Crowe into custody on Monday and he was charged with two counts of harassment and two counts of stalking.

Taylor has been the target of several stalkers over the years.

Taylor has spoken out about her alleged stalkers and her safety several times.

In a 2012 Vogue article, she said that she needs security “because there’s a file of stalkers who want to take me home and chain me to a pipe in their basement”. And in a 2019 Elle essay, she wrote that she carries QuikClot army-grade bandage dressing for gunshot and stab wounds.

“Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I’ve ever had online,” Taylor wrote.

