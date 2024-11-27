Taylor Swift Reveals How She's Really Feeling As She Prepares For Final Eras Tour Shows

Taylor Swift via Associated Press

After playing more than 100 shows across five continents in the last two years, Taylor Swift is gearing up for the final performances on her record-shattering Eras Tour.

Next week, the Grammy-winning star will take to the stage for the last three concerts of her mammoth world jaunt, performing for three consecutive nights in Vancouver.

And Taylor has admitted that she’s feeling a lot of things in the lead-up to her final shows.

“The emotions have gotten pretty heightened for me and the rest of the team because it’s gotten extremely real for us,” she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon

“Our next city will be the last one of The Eras Tour, and the closing of the most extraordinary chapter of my life so far.”

“See you [soon], Vancouver,” she added. “We can’t wait to give you all we’ve got for three more shows.”

The show features hits from across Taylor’s career, including a section that was added halfway through the tour including hits from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department.