Teacher Fights Off Great White Shark With Surfboard In ‘Terrifying’ Attack

Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP A police officer holds a victim's surfboard at a police station in Ballina, Australia

A man used his surfboard to fend off a shark that bit him on his calf off an Australian beach two days after a fatal attack on the Great Barrier Reef.

Lee Jonsson, a 43-year-old teaching assistant at a local school, was bitten on Wednesday at Shelly Beach off Ballina in New South Wales state.

Japanese surfer Tadashi Nakahara died at the same beach in 2015 after a great white shark tore off both his legs.

Government shark experts measured the tooth imprints in Jonsson’s surfboard and concluded a juvenile nine-foot long great white shark was responsible.

Ballina Shire Mayor David Wright said Jonsson came onshore after he was bitten while lying on his board, wrapped his leg and went to the hospital for treatment of an eight-inch wound.