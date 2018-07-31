Thieves Steal Shark From Texas Aquarium By... Disguising It As A Baby

A shark taken from her tank and smuggled out of an aquarium in a pram by thieves has been safely returned.

The horn shark named Miss Helen was returned to the San Antonio Aquarium on Monday, after she was snatched by a trio of suspects who hid her in a bucket of water inside a baby buggy.

CCTV footage revealed the heist, which saw the 16-inch long female shark grabbed by the tail from one of the interactive touch pools and wrapped in a wet blanket. She was then placed in a bucket inside the pram.

“When we first got the call, we thought it was kind of a hoax being that it was Shark Week last week,” Leon Valley police Chief Joseph Salvaggio told KSAT.