Teachers Are Leaving Profession At Highest Rate Since Records Began

GOLFX via Getty Images

Teachers are leaving the classroom at the highest rate since records began, according to latest figures. Those leaving the profession say that teaching is affecting their physical and mental health, an investigation by BBC Inside Out found. Figures show that 36,000 working-age teachers stepped down from the profession last year, with fewer being trained. Yet pupil figures are set to rise by 19% over the next decade. A counselling service told the programme that 75% of teachers who responded to a workplace survey said they had faced physical or mental health issues. According to a National Education Union survey earlier this year, 80% of classroom teachers have seriously considered leaving the profession in the past 12 months because of the workload. The government has failed to reach its own targets on teacher recruitment over the last five years and there is currently a shortfall of 30,000 in teacher numbers. Only 80% of people who qualify as teachers go into the profession and one in three teachers quits the classroom within the first five years.

BBC Inside Out Callum Wetherill.

Callum Wetherill, 28, from Wakefield, suffered a nervous breakdown due to the extra work demands placed on him. He said: “It got the point in my career where I couldn’t physically get out of bed in the morning, I was fearful about going to work. That first year was the best in my teaching career. “External pressures – change in curriculum, OFSTED pressures, finance, funding - all just pile on you as time goes on. Ultimately, four years down the line, I had three to four weeks off work diagnosed with work-related anxiety.” Wetherill now works at the Joseph Norton Academy, a special school in the Wakefield area, where he is much happier. “Now I have come out of the classroom and I am the happiest I have ever been in my working career,” he said.

BBC Inside Out