Ted Cruz Busted For Sharing Yet Another Wildly Misleading Tweet

Senator Ted Cruz fell for more disinformation on social media on Monday, sharing a wildly out-of-context tweet about the border.

The message Cruz retweeted had video showing part of the border wall apparently welded open.

“The Biden administration welded open the Trump border wall in Tucson, AZ. It’s not a crisis. It’s by design,” the original message said.

Cruz called it “nuts” and blamed it on President Joe Biden as he shared it:

Versions of that message have been circulating in right-wing media.

However, as a community note appended to the original tweet points out, the gates are open due to the threat of flash floods, which could knock the wall over.

That policy that was in place when Donald Trump was in office as well, and the Washington Post reported on it in January, 2020.

Cruz didn’t see a problem with it at the time.

Cruz has had some well-documented struggles with social media, especially X, aka Twitter.

Just last week, for example, he fell for hoax footage supposedly showing a shark swimming in the flooded waters of the 405 freeway in Los Angeles ― footage that resurfaces as a joke during many floods.

