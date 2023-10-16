Ted Cruz Praised Liz (Outlasted By A Lettuce) Truss And You Won't Be-Leaf The Mockery

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Senator Ted Cruz (Republican, Texas) drew ridicule for his praise of conservative British politician Liz Truss — of blink-and-you-miss-it prime ministerial fame — over the weekend.

“We are so grateful for our British friends and for strong leaders on the global stage who will champion conservative principles and defend Liberty,” Cruz wrote on X, formerly Twitter, Saturday alongside a photo of himself and his wife Heidi Cruz with Truss in Texas.

Truss, meanwhile, said it was “vital that conservatives win the battle of ideas both in the US and UK.”

“The time is now,” she added.

Check out their exchange here:

Was a real pleasure to visit with @trussliz in Texas.



Critics reminded Cruz of Truss’ embarrassingly short-lived spell as UK leader.

She was forced to resign in October 2022 after her botched economic plan triggered financial chaos and a plummet in the value of the pound. With just 49 days in power, she became the shortest-serving British prime minister.

As Truss’ government was on the verge of implosion, the Daily Star tabloid live-streamed a head of lettuce and asked: “Can Liz Truss outlast a lettuce?”

She did not.

All right Ted - how is it conservative to bankrupt your country? — Paul Goldsmith (@PaulGoldsmith73) October 14, 2023

She crashed the U.K economy very much like how Republicans crashed the U.S economy twice. — Progressive War Room (@LibWarRoom) October 14, 2023

She was sacked by her own representatives Ted — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) October 16, 2023

Keep her, you're welcome. — Brian M53 (@BrianMarriott1) October 16, 2023

Honestly mate, the lettuce would have been better company. — Timbassett (@Timbassett) October 14, 2023

A strong leader, for just over 1,000 hours. — Iain Small #FBPE (@Smally1969) October 15, 2023

You obviously have no idea who she is. Shortest ever serving PM. I knew you would get on with her though. She would fit right in with the Republican Party. — Lionel Dore (@lioneldore) October 15, 2023

“Strong leader on the global stage”🤣

Should someone tell him? — Steph. #RefugeesWelcome. #GTTO 💙🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ally (@SoftDvil) October 16, 2023

Could you keep her please? Britain is still recovering from the damage she caused in such a very brief amount of time. — Sean Barrett (@SeanRBarrett) October 14, 2023

"Strong leaders." 😂😂 You do know she was run out of No 10 after 49 days of turmoil.... — Marcella (@CellaH26) October 16, 2023