Teenager Charged With Murder After Jordan Douherty, 15, Killed Outside Party In Romford

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a teenager who was killed outside a birthday party.

The teenager is accused of killing Jordan Douherty, who died when he was beaten and stabbed by more than five attackers near a community centre in Romford on Saturday.

The 15-year-old, who performed drill music under the name Young Valenti, was attacked three times in a matter of seconds amid violent scenes after 200 teenagers had gatecrashed the party and been asked to leave.

Douherty was pronounced dead at the scene by the emergency services.

The 16-year-old – who was arrested at an address in Newham on suspicion of murder – will appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.