This Best-Selling Tefal Air Fryer Has 50% Off – Plus 8 Others With Huge Savings In The Amazon Sale

Make prepping dinner a breeze with these discounted air fryers from brands including Tefal, Ninja, Tower and more...

You'll be cooking up a storm in no time with these air fryer prices.
If you haven’t heard about air fryers – the kitchen appliance taking homeware by storm – then where have you been? Making dinner has never been so easy, with faster cooking than regular methods and no need to aimlessly stand over a pan waiting for your food to cook, these handy additions have rightfully made their mark in our kitchens.

But if you haven’t invested in one yet (or you’re looking for an upgrade), the Amazon Spring Sale has got you covered. Ditching the pricey tags, you can currently save a whopping 50% on this best-selling one from Tefal.

This Tefal Actifry basket air fryer currently has a 50% discount
£99 (Was £199.99) at Amazon

But if this one doesn’t tickle your fancy, there’s more huge discounts on other air fryers from big household names, including Ninja, Russell Hobbs and Tower.

But, make sure to checkout quickly as these prices will only last until the sale ends on Wednesday at 11.59pm sharp!

This 10 litre air fryer oven, which also has two grill racks, is now marked down by 16%
£93.99 (Was £111.74) at Amazon
Get this Tefal 9-in-1 air fryer, oven, grill and rotisserie and save a whopping 42%
£126.99 (Was £219.99) at Amazon
Cooking for two? This Russell Hobbs small digital air fryer will do just the job and save 28%
£53.94 (Was £74.99) at Amazon
Make a 29% saving on this Tower dual drawer air fryer
£113.49 (Was £159.99) at Amazon
This touchscreen Alexa-controlled Proscenic 5 litre air fryer is now reduced by 16%
£79.99 (Was £95) at Amazon
Save £20 on this sleek and compact Ninja Max air fryer
£149 (Was £169.99) at Amazon
Get 30% off this family sized Tower air fryer
£48.90 (Was £69.99) at Amazon
Save 27% on this COSORI XXL 5.5L air fryer
£87.99 (Was £119.99) at Amazon
