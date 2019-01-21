Parents Receive Warning Of £1,000 Term-Time Holiday Fines, But Council Disputes Plan

Parents were shocked by the news that a primary school was threatening to fine parents up to £1,000 if they took their child on holiday during term time. Balladen Community Primary School in Rossendale, Lancashire sent parents a letter from head teacher Sara Richardson, which said: “Lancashire county council is currently trialling a new system for dealing with unauthorised holidays and breaks during term time, involving an increase in the financial penalty to parents of up to £1,000 per parent per child. This system is still at the pilot stage but please be aware this may come into effect at any stage.” However, Lancashire County Council has issued a statement saying it has no initiative running to increase the amount of money people would be fined – the penalty fines for unauthorised absence from school are set by the government and cannot be changed by a local authority, it said. “No figure of £1,000 has been discussed by the authority, or even suggested,” the council said in the statement. [Read More: Jon Platt found guilty of taking his daughter on an unauthorised trip to Disney World]

Niccol Pontigia / EyeEm via Getty Images

Lancashire County Council, which issued 7,575 parental fines for term-time absence during the last academic year, said the decision to authorise any absence rests with the headteacher of the particular school, and not with the county council. Penalty notices of £120 for each child are an enforcement option available to local authorities, if requested by schools. This continues to be the policy. “At this stage considerations regarding possible changes are simply a way of gathering ideas to try to ensure that children and young people attend school and receive a good education,” the council said. “Our policy regarding absence from school has not changed and there are no plans for this to happen. County councillor Susie Charles, cabinet member for children, young people and schools, said: “School attendance is given high priority in Lancashire and rightly so, as every day counts in each pupil’s education. “We will continue to encourage schools to work closely with parents to reduce unauthorised absences and our aim throughout is not to punish parents, but to ensure that children and young people attend school and receive a good education. We firmly believe that children and young people’s success is linked to attendance and if children miss out on school, they miss out on learning.”

