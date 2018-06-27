School To Let Parents Take Kids On Holiday In Term Time - But Only If It's 'Enriching'

A school in Essex has offered parents the opportunity to take their kids out of lessons for one week in July, as long as they take part in “enriching” activities.

Woodlands School, in Basildon, intends to allow parents who have children in Years 7, 8 and 9 to take part in the “enrichment week” in a bid to reduce the number of unauthorised absences during term-time. The school believes it gives the option for parents to have a more affordable holiday.

Head teacher Simon Cox told HuffPost UK the week (15-19 July 2019) was approved by the government this week. Explaining his decision, Cox said: “We’re the fifth most deprived school in Essex and children are much less advantaged. We are finding our young people are not able to access cultural activities.

“Given the severe deprivation of our school, we had to try and do something affordable for our families so that when the children go to university or get an apprenticeship, they are able to talk about their opportunities.”