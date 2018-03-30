Terminally-Ill Man Granted 'Final Wish' As Hospital Staff Allow Dog To Visit One Last Time

A terminally-ill man was granted his “final wish” in hospital when staff allowed his beloved dog to visit him one last time.

Staff at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee allowed Peter Robson’s border collie Shep to visit him, even though there are strict rules around allowing animals on hospital wards.

NHS Tayside’s infection prevention and control policy doesn’t allow animals into hospitals, except in “exceptional circumstances”, such as at the request of a terminally ill patient.

Robson’s granddaughter, Ashley Stevens, said it was his last wish to see his pet.

The 70-year-old grandfather was in hospital suffering from fibrosis of the lungs.

Stevens posted an emotional video on Facebook of the encounter as she praised NHS staff for going “above and beyond”.