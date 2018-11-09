Tesco Responds To Campaigning Mum And Creates Large Nappies For Disabled Kids

Parents of children with disabilities can now buy larger-size nappies for their children thanks to the successful campaign of a mum in need.

Laura Rutherford found it hard to find nappies for her four-year-old son Brody who has global development delay, epilepsy, autism and hypermobility syndrome. The mum petitioned supermarkets to sell or make larger nappies for children with additional support needs, and Tesco responded.

The supermarket worked with Rutherford to create these nappies, which include a wetness indicator and double strength fixing tapes to help with a secure fit on a larger child. The ‘Tesco Health Junior Nappies’ cater for kids whose disability means they continue to need nappies and have outgrown regular sizes.

