Forget Plastic Bottles, Tesco Has Become The First Supermarket To Stock Cans Of Water

If you’re caught short without your refillable bottle, the only option for grabbing a drink on the go tends to involve picking up a plastic water bottle with a side order of guilt about the environmental impact.

But, fear not. In 700 Tesco stores, you can now buy completely recyclable aluminium cans of water from environmentally-conscious drinks company CanO Water. The cans are available to buy individually or as part of the supermarket’s £3 meal deal.