Tesco Has Made A Car Park Out Of Tiny Bits Of Plastic

A Tesco store in Scotland has resurfaced its car park using an unusual material: plastic.
The Tesco Extra car park in Cuckoo Bridge, Dumfries, was resurfaced using waste plastics that would have been destined for landfill or incineration.
It used the equivalent of 225,000 plastic carrier bags, or 900kgs of plastic that would have been destined for landfill and is the first UK supermarket to use plastic to resurface a car park.
The plastic, which is ground into small pieces, was mixed with asphalt by company MacRebur Plastics Road Company.
“We’re able to take the waste plastics that are otherwise destined for landfill and add them into an asphalt mix to create a stronger, longer lasting, pothole free road surface,” cofounder said.
Tesco said it would test the performance of the road over the winter and if it proved successful would work with the company on future projects.
“We are working hard to reduce plastics and reuse and recycle wherever possible”, Kene Umeasiegbu, Tesco Head of Environment said.