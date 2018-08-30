Tesco Has Made A Car Park Out Of Tiny Bits Of Plastic

A Tesco store in Scotland has resurfaced its car park using an unusual material: plastic.

The Tesco Extra car park in Cuckoo Bridge, Dumfries, was resurfaced using waste plastics that would have been destined for landfill or incineration.

It used the equivalent of 225,000 plastic carrier bags, or 900kgs of plastic that would have been destined for landfill and is the first UK supermarket to use plastic to resurface a car park.