Tesco Recalls Key Christmas Dinner Food Because It May Contain… Moths?!

If you thought the nonsense of 2023 had come to an end when there’s just over two weeks left of the year, you thought wrongly.

Supermarket chain Tesco has today urged customers that have purchased the Tesco’s Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix with the best before date of September 2024 to “not consume this product”.

What to do if you’ve bought this product

In an alert published via the Food Standards Agency, the retailer warned that this product has a presence of insects and is therefore, “unfit for human consumption.”

For customers that have purchased the product, they can return it to their store for a full refund, with no receipt necessary.

There is no mention of how moths got into the stuffing mix but at this point, I’m not sure I really want to know.

However, if customers have any questions or would like further details, they can contact Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 555.

How do product recalls work?

According to the Food Standards Agency, “if there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be ‘withdrawn’ (taken off the shelves) or ‘recalled’ (when customers are asked to return the product).”

“The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food. In some cases, a ‘Food Alert for Action’ is issued. This provides local authorities with details of specific action to be taken on behalf of consumers.”