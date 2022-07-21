Tesco Tells Shoppers To Start Christmas Shopping Now As Food Prices Rise

Jenny Dettrick via Getty Images Heatwave? What heatwave?

In a month of record-breaking heat, Tesco has released a Christmas advert advising customers to start thinking about their festive shopping now to spread spending during the cost of living crisis.

The advice comes after inflation has skyrocketed this year reaching a new 40-year high at 9.4%, according to the National Office of Statistics (ONS). The dramatic climb in fuel and food prices have contributed to the steep climb in inflation.

Advertisement

In the new advert, Tesco said: “We know. We’re early. But this year we want to help you spread the cost.”

Tesco Oh baubles!

To help spread the cost of Christmas, Tesco has made some changes to the way the Clubcard members collect their vouchers. Members are now able to save their vouchers throughout the year, then in November just before the big Christmas shop the vouchers will be sent out.

Alessandra Bellini, chief commercial officer for Tesco, said: “We know that many of our customers will be feeling the financial squeeze this year and could do with a little help towards Christmas.”

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Tesco added: “With the average weekly shop for a family of four costing £99.40, shoppers could save at least 1,292 in points if they start saving today, which is the equivalent of £12.92, or an extra present under the tree.”

Customers on the Christmas saver scheme are able to spend their vouchers on grocery shopping, fuel, presents such as toys in-store, and vouchers for family days out, spa-days and magazine subscriptions through Clubcard Rewards partners.

The initiative coincides with the government’s announcement of its ‘Help for Households’ scheme. Big businesses such as Amazon, Morrisons and Asda have signed up to offer households discounts throughout the summer holidays.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “This won’t solve the issue overnight, but it’s yet another weapon in our arsenal as we fight back against scrounge of rising prices and inflation.”

As a result of this scheme, Asda has extended its ‘kids eat for £1’ in Asda cafes. Anyone under 16 years is able to eat for £1 at any Asda Cafe in the UK.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Amazon has pledged to offer free entertainment to children through Amazon music and Freevee, along with offering free educational resources for children.