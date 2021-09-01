Sergio Flores via Getty Images Pro-choice protesters marching in Texas against the new abortion proposals back in March, dressed as characters from Atwood's 'Handmaid's Tale'

Texas’ controversial abortion bill passed into law on Wednesday – and Twitter now claims the fictional state of Gilead has come to life.

The new law is now the most radical in the US and has been compared to the totalitarian rule described in Margaret Atwood’s 1985 book, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, also a popular TV series by the same name.

The near-complete ban on abortions in Texas after the fetus’ heartbeat can be detected – usually around the six-week mark – also allows any private citizen to sue an abortion provider who violates the new ruling. In Atwood’s story, abortions are completely banned and the entire female population is categorised according to their fertility, in a bid to increase the population.

Don’t worry, Texas certainly isn’t there yet.

But critics believe as the new law bans abortions after the heartbeat is heard, approximately 85 percent of procedures will be prohibited in Texas.

This is because few people with wombs know they are expecting at this point in their pregnancy.

There are no exemptions for conceptions relating to rape or incest either.

The law also introduces a minimum $10,000 (£7,300) award for those who successfully sue anyone suspected of helping an abortion go ahead – meaning members of the public become stand-ins for state officials.

This echoes the way informants are used in the Handmaid’s Tale to aid the state – a point which did not go unnoticed on Twitter.

One account claimed there were “shades of #TheHandmaidsTale” and used the hashtag #TexasIsGilead, referring to the fictional state in the novel.

Another tweeted: “This is why I couldn’t watch the Handmaid’s Tale… because I knew it could happen here. It was too close to reality and it terrified me.”