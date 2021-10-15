School Official Suggests Teaching 'Opposing' Views On The Holocaust

FG Trade via Getty Images "Make sure that if you have a book on the Holocaust, that you have one that has opposing, that has other perspectives".

A school administrator in Texas told teachers that, to comply with a new state law, if they teach a book about the Holocaust, they should also include a book that has “opposing” or “other perspectives,” reported NBC News. In a recording of a meeting last Friday, which a Carroll Independent School District teacher provided to NBC News, Gina Peddy, the district’s executive director of curriculum and instruction, is heard training teachers on how to comply with a new Texas law that broadly seeks to block teachers from talking about white supremacy, racism and privilege in classrooms. “We are in the middle of a political mess,” Peddy says in the recording, later adding: “No one knows how to navigate these waters.” “Make sure that if you have a book on the Holocaust, that you have one that has opposing, that has other perspectives,” Peddy says, as shocked outbursts and murmurs are heard around the room. “What?” one teacher says. “How do you oppose the Holocaust?” asks another.

