Thames Speedboat Killer Jack Shepherd 'To Be Extradited From Georgia Swiftly’

Reuters Jack Shepherd has handed himself in to police in Tbilisi, Georgia

Efforts to “swiftly” extradite fugitive Jack Shepherd are under way after he finally handed himself in to police in Georgia. The 31-year-old surrendered at a police station in the nation’s capital of Tbilisi on Wednesday - six months after he was convicted of killing 24-year-old Charlotte Brown during a speedboat date on the Thames. The web designer was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence and sentenced to six years in prison in his absence, although he was controversially granted leave to appeal in December. Brown’s family said they were overwhelmed with emotion after it emerged Shepherd had surrendered and her father said it was time for him to “atone” for his actions. On Wednesday night the Crown Prosecution Service was preparing an extradition request to be lodged with Georgian legal authorities.

PA Ready News UK Shepherd was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence in his absence

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said it is “vital Charlotte Brown’s family see justice done” and UK law enforcement will “seek to swiftly extradite him to Britain”. Scotland Yard, the force leading the investigation, said officers had been updated by the National Crime Agency on the development and are awaiting confirmation of Shepherd’s identity. The Metropolitan Police added that once identity was secured extradition proceedings “will begin immediately” against Shepherd, originally from Exeter, who was the subject of an international arrest warrant. Under Georgian law, prosecutors are required to apply for restriction measures for a person wanted in another country within 48 hours of them being arrested. Speaking to the Press Association, Shepherd’s lawyer, Tariel Kakabadze, said he may go before a court in Tbilisi on Thursday or Friday, but suggested it may be “some time” before he returns to the UK. “Extradition doesn’t happen in one or two days. All the documents will need to be translated, many things will need to be made ready,” he said.

PA Ready News UK Charlotte Brown died in the accident on the River Thames in 2015