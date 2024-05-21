This Contestant On The 1% Club Season Finale Will Be A Familiar Face To Reality TV Fans

Lee Mack fronts The 1% Club on ITV ITV/Shutterstock

Anyone tuning into the series finale of The 1% Club this weekend might spot a familiar face – particularly if they’re already a fan of British reality TV.

In the lead-up to Saturday night’s finale, the show’s official X account shared a teaser, alongside a picture of one of the upcoming contestants.

“This Saturday will be the last episode of this current series,” the post read. “The episode was filmed quite a while ago.

“Anyone recognise one of the contestants playing here before she made her other TV appearance? We absolutely loved having her on the show – she was great fun!”

And yes, Big Brother fans might recognise former housemate Yinrun in the above photo.

Yinrun was one of 16 contestants who took part in ITV’s reboot of Big Brother last year.

Originally hailing from Shanghai, China before moving to Harrogate as an adult, Yinrun won over both viewers and her fellow housemates during her time in the BB compound, managing to avoid being put up for eviction every week of the series.

She eventually finished in fourth place during this year’s final (behind fellow finalists Henry and Olivia, and reigning champion Jordan), and has since lifted the lid on her time in the house on her social media channels.

Yinrun leaving the Big Brother house in November 2023 James Veysey/Shutterstock

Big Brother is expected to return for a second series under its new incarnation later this year, following the success of its celebrity counterpart in March.