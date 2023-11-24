So THAT's What A Successful Big Brother UK Audition Tape Looks Like

Yinrun shared what it takes to get on the reality series. Big Brother/ITV

With applications for Big Brother 2024 now open, star of this year’s series Yinrun has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share her original audition video.

The housemate, who finished in fourth place behind winner Jordan and fellow finalists Olivia and Henry, told her followers: “I’ve noticed that Big Brother applications have reopened, I want to wish the best of luck to everyone who applies!! It really is the adventure of a lifetime!

“Here’s my audition video from last year. I hope maybe it can help inspire someone.”

And it’s safe that the video is just as wholesome as you’d expect it to be.

In the clip she says: “Ni Hao. My name is Yinrun and I’m from Shanghai but I’ve lived in Manchester for the past year. I really want to be a housemate on Big Brother and here are three main reasons why you should choose me.”

She continues: “One: I have a good sense of humour. I love joking around and being silly was my friends. Like, when we dressed up for Halloween and I walked the streets as a giant penguin. Smart.

“Also I’ve been told that my banter is world class. Why does a golfer wear two pairs of pants? In case he gets a hole in one.”

She concluded: “Three: I’ve been learning how to talk British. Alright love? If you can sort it so I can go on Big Brother, then blimey, I’d be chuffed to bits. I hope you like this video and consider me to take part in the show. Thank you so much for watching. Xièxie.”

Will be seeing other housemates’ audition tapes? Commenting on Yinrun’s post, former housemate Henry Southan wrote: “Mine will NEVER see the light of day.”