The 5 Issues Which Threaten To Derail Starmer And Trump's Unlikely Bromance

Donald Trump and Keir Starmer AP

It was a good weekend for Keir Starmer in his quest to have a close working relationship with Donald Trump.

The new president showered the prime minister with praise in remarks to journalists on board Air Force One.

“I get along with him well. I like him a lot,” Trump said.

“He’s liberal, which is a bit different from me, but I think he’s a very good person and I think he’s done a very good job thus far.”

And while it may have taken six days from Trump’s inauguration for it to finally take place, the pair had a seemingly friendly 45-minute phone call on Sunday.

Starmer “paid tribute to President Trump’s role in securing the landmark ceasefire and hostages deal in Gaza”, according to a No.10 spokesman.

The pair also discussed trade and the economy, the importance of “close and warm ties” between the UK and US, as well as Trump’s affection from the Royal Family.

“They agreed to meet soon and looked forward to further discussions then,” the spokesman said.

However, it seems as though the two men avoided talking about the many points of contention which threaten to derail their blossoming bromance.

Here, HuffPostUK looks at the issues which were avoided on the phone call - and why they have the potential to become major schisms between the two leaders.

Tariffs

Although trade between the UK and America was discussed on the phone call, it seems as though the thorny issue of tariffs was, perhaps unsurprisingly, body-swerved.

While Starmer has previously talked about agreeing a free trade deal with the Trump administration - something the Tories failed to do when he was last in the Oval Office - the president’s stated aim of slapping tariffs on all foreign imports to the US is a massive fly in the ointment.

Labour ministers hope to persuade Trump to exclude British goods from any such charges, not least because of the huge damage such a move would potentially do to the UK economy.

But were the president to go ahead with it, relations between Washington and London could well enter the deep freeze.

Chagos Islands

Trump is known to be sceptical of the UK’s plan to hand over the islands to Mauritius.

Under the arrangement, announced last year by the government, the future of the US-UK military base at Diego Garcia would be secured for at least the next 99 years.

At the time, foreign secretary David Lammy said the move would “strengthen our role in safeguarding global security”, and it was supported by former president Joe Biden.

Starmer had been hoping to get the agreement signed off with the Mauritian government before Trump made it back to the White House, but finally had to admit defeat earlier this month.

Critics have accused the PM of effectively giving the president a veto over a plank of UK foreign policy, and all eyes are now on whether or not Trump will try to block the deal, in what would be a major embarrassment for Starmer.

Defence spending

Trump has previously said he wants all members of Nato to spend 5% of their national income of defence, despite the fact that even the US is nowhere near achieving that target.

So he is unlikely to be very happy with the front page of The Times this morning, which reports that Starmer is preparing to ditch Labour’s pledge to get to 2.5% by 2030.

According to the paper, the PM now believes that the state of the public finances is such that the target will not be reached before 2032.

Starmer may therefore have some serious explaining to do should the issue come up when he and Trump next meet face-to-face, most likely later this year.

Ukraine

Another potential military headache for Starmer could come once Trump sets out his approach to the war in Ukraine.

To the surprise of absolutely no one, the president failed to keep his pledge to end the conflict within 24 hours of re-entering the White House, and it is still unclear what his long-term position on the war is.

Starmer, for his part, signed a 100-year partnership with Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv earlier this month.

The PM said: “Supporting Ukraine to defend itself from Russia’s barbaric invasion and rebuild a prosperous, sovereign future, is vital to this government’s foundation of security and our plan for change.”

Trump, on the other hand, has previously spoken of his admiration for Vladimir Putin, and given no indication that he plans to continue the Biden administration’s military and financial support for Ukraine.

Climate change

One of Trump’s first acts following his inauguration a week ago was to sign an executive order withdrawing the US from the Paris climate agreement.

“The United States will not sabotage its own industries while China pollutes with impunity,” he said.

That immediately put him at odds with Starmer, whose commitment to the Paris accord and wider green agenda remains steadfast.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband told a House of Lords committee that the UK government will “try to find common ground” with the Trump administration when it comes to climate change.

