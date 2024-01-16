LOADING ERROR LOADING

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here.

The 2023 ceremony was postponed from its Sept. 18 date due to the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes, which came to an end in November. So we just know you’re itching to check out the red carpet looks after waiting all this time.

And guess what? Your favourite celebrities wasted no time in showing out with head-turning looks at Monday’s ceremony at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

From “Suits” star Katherine Heigl to model Camila Morrone, it’s as if the A-list attendees got the memo that red is in this year, with many of them sizzling the red carpet in classic red gowns with their own unique spin.

See all our favourite looks right here.

Succession star Sarah Snook. Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Natural Born Killers actor Juliette Lewis. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Suits star Katherine Heigl. Michael Buckner via Getty Images

Advertisement

Model Camila Morrone. Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal and his sister, Lux Pascal. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Abbott Elementary actor Quinta Brunson. Jay L. Clendenin via Getty Images

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey. Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Comedian and actor Martin Lawrence. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Advertisement

Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani. Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Orange Is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne. Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross. Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

The White Lotus actor Meghann Fahy. Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

The Bear star Abby Elliott. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Advertisement

Singer and actor Selena Gomez. Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza. Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega. Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Barbie and Insecure star Issa Rae. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Advertisement

The White Lotus actor Jennifer Coolidge. Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

The White Lotus star Simona Tabasco. Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

West Side Story actor Ariana DeBose. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Barry actor Bill Hader. Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Host of the 75th Primetime Emmys, Anthony Anderson. Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney. Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Former Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi. Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Orange Is the New Black alum Laverne Cox. Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

The O.C. alum Adam Brody. Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Access Hollywood correspondent Zuri Hall. Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Advertisement

Model Emma Brooks McAllister. FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images