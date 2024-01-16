The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here.
The 2023 ceremony was postponed from its Sept. 18 date due to the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes, which came to an end in November. So we just know you’re itching to check out the red carpet looks after waiting all this time.
And guess what? Your favourite celebrities wasted no time in showing out with head-turning looks at Monday’s ceremony at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.
From “Suits” star Katherine Heigl to model Camila Morrone, it’s as if the A-list attendees got the memo that red is in this year, with many of them sizzling the red carpet in classic red gowns with their own unique spin.
See all our favourite looks right here.
