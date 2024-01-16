EntertainmentTelevisionemmysawards

The 75th Emmy Awards: All The Boldest Looks From The Red Carpet

Celebs were gussied up in classic looks with a twist at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday.
Jazmin Tolliver
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here.

The 2023 ceremony was postponed from its Sept. 18 date due to the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes, which came to an end in November. So we just know you’re itching to check out the red carpet looks after waiting all this time.

And guess what? Your favourite celebrities wasted no time in showing out with head-turning looks at Monday’s ceremony at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

From “Suits” star Katherine Heigl to model Camila Morrone, it’s as if the A-list attendees got the memo that red is in this year, with many of them sizzling the red carpet in classic red gowns with their own unique spin.

See all our favourite looks right here.

Succession star Sarah Snook.
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Natural Born Killers actor Juliette Lewis.
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Suits star Katherine Heigl.
Michael Buckner via Getty Images
Model Camila Morrone.
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal and his sister, Lux Pascal.
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Abbott Elementary actor Quinta Brunson.
Jay L. Clendenin via Getty Images
The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey.
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Comedian and actor Martin Lawrence.
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani.
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Orange Is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne.
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
The White Lotus actor Meghann Fahy.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
The Bear star Abby Elliott.
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Singer and actor Selena Gomez.
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza.
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Reality star Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega.
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Barbie and Insecure star Issa Rae.
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
The White Lotus actor Jennifer Coolidge.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
The White Lotus star Simona Tabasco.
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
West Side Story actor Ariana DeBose.
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Barry actor Bill Hader.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Host of the 75th Primetime Emmys, Anthony Anderson.
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney.
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Former Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi.
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Orange Is the New Black alum Laverne Cox.
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
The O.C. alum Adam Brody.
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Access Hollywood correspondent Zuri Hall.
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Model Emma Brooks McAllister.
FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images
Wednesday actor Joy Sunday.
Michael Buckner via Getty Images

