In HuffPostUK’s 28-day scroll-free challenge, we’ll be trying to find a better balance with social media. Coinciding with the Royal Society For Public Health’s Scroll Free September campaign, we’ll be publishing experiences, tips and motivation. Sign up for our daily email featuring tips and motivation – you can start the challenge at any point in the month.

Nokia re-releasing the 3310 might have hit you in the nostalgic feels, but it turns out quite a lot of us aren’t just getting sentimental but are actually going out and buying phones that were considered state-of-the-art 20 years ago.

This rise of ‘dumb’ phones, or feature phones as they’re officially called, is not altogether surprising - 2018 has been the year where we are slowly starting to realise there definitely is such a thing as too much screen time (ie. constantly refreshing Twitter for no good reason).

Tech companies have been trying to help us cut back: Instagram, Facebook, Apple and Google have all unveiled major updates to their apps and operating systems that let us know when we’re using certain features too much, or help us go to sleep by changing the colour of the screen and deactivating functionality.

But there is another way of dealing with this problem, taking matters into your own hands and simply ditching your smartphone and buying something that gives you the bare minimum - the ‘dumb’ phone. Here’s our pick of the best.

Nokia 3310