Rishi Sunak Has Accidentally Made A Strong Argument For Reversing Brexit

Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session with local business leaders during a visit to Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Co Antrim. Liam McBurney via PA Wire/PA Images

Rishi Sunak was in Northern Ireland this morning, extolling the virtues of the Brexit deal he struck with Ursula von der Leyen yesterday.

The biggest plus-point, the prime minister said, was that it put the country in a uniquely advantageous economic position.

Under the terms of the “Windsor Framework”, Northern Ireland will be able to trade freely with both the EU single market and the rest of the UK.

Speaking to business leaders at a Coca-Cola factory in Lisburn, he said that meant it had the potential to be “the world’s most exciting economic zone”.

The PM said: “Northern Ireland is in the unbelievably special position – unique position in the entire world, European continent – in having privileged access, not just to the UK home market, which is enormous, but also the European Union single market.

“Nobody else has that. No one. Only you guys: only here, and that is the prize.”

It didn’t take long, however, for Twitter users to point out that the other three countries in the UK were also in the same “unbelievably special position” until Sunak and his fellow Brexiteers successfully campaigned for Britain to leave the EU.

Rishi Sunak - "Northern Ireland is in the unbelievably special position... in the entire world... in having privileged access to the UK home market... but also the European Union single market... nobody else has that... only you guys" in Northern Ireland. 🤦 pic.twitter.com/E95X09fwFK — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 28, 2023

.@RishiSunak is in County Antrim, talking about how great it is for Northern Ireland, to be in both “the UK home market AND the EU single market.”



“No one else has that in all the world.”



I don’t think I’ve ever screamed quite so loudly at my TV in my life. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) February 28, 2023

So close to getting it pic.twitter.com/7ku5xTKZTB — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) February 28, 2023

Rishi Sunak apparently thinks that achieving an effective single market within the UK is a triumph.



Except that’s what we had before Brexit.



In fact we had a single market across 28 countries.



So how is this a ‘triumph’? — Professor Colin Talbot (@colinrtalbot) February 27, 2023