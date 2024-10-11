Pregnant? This Four-Trimester Vitamin Duo Is Here To Take The Stress Out Of Supplements (And It's 50% Off)

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

If you know anyone who’s gotten married, you’ll have heard how quickly the headrush of engagement gives way to the stress of wedding planning.

Sometimes pregnancy can feel that way too ― the gap between finding out you’re expecting to getting a load of dietary and health advice you never asked for can be disappointingly small.

The suggestions can be conflicting, confusing, and a little overwhelming.

It’d be one thing if all the nutrition advice was bunk, but the NHS themselves say you should take “400 micrograms of folic acid every day – from before you’re pregnant until you’re 12 weeks pregnant.”

They recommend taking some vitamin D, too, while vitamin A and its derivatives (like retinols) are no-gos.

Iron, vitamin C, B12, and other vitamins are all variable, the experts add.

Luckily Wild Nutrition have built a “comprehensive blend of vitamins and minerals providing nutritional support for you and your baby throughout all trimesters of your pregnancy, including the all-important ‘fourth’ trimester.”

Invented by nutritionist Henrietta Norton, who was tired of the lower quality, artificially-derived supplements on the market, the brand focuses on whole-food-bound ingredients.

How does it work?

The recyclable glass containers are refillable, so you can keep the same jar throughout your pregnancy all the way through to breastfeeding.

Wondering about the nuts and bolts of their nutrition? Well; their Pregnancy + New Mother Multis contain NHS-approved levels of folate and vitamin D.

The Multi’s folate and iodine content can help with foetal growth and development, vitamin B6 supports hormonal regulation, and magnesium helps to reduce tiredness and fatigue.

Zinc is included for cognitive development, while vitamin B1 offers to boost psychological well-being. Vitamin D can aid the immune system as well as bone and teeth health.

The multivitamins also support your iron levels throughout pregnancy and beyond.

Meanwhile, their Pregnancy + New Mother Omega 3 contains sustainably sourced fish oil that helps to support your baby’s eye and brain development.

It offers the optimal ratio of EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) to optimise your baby’s growth.

Some people find the “food-bound” ingredients easier on their stomach than other kinds too, and 33% of pregnant customers choose Wild Nutrition to alleviate digestive discomfort.

Their pregnancy duo also takes into account the often-neglected “fourth trimester,” or the three months after new parents have given birth (you can choose how many months you sign up for, meaning these can provide a gift for new parents).

So... what was that about a discount?

New customers will be able to get an impressive half off their first three months for both jars.

After that, they’ll offer 20% off for the rest of your subscription.

You can change or cancel your subscription any time, and Wild Nutrition has a 100% happiness guarantee ― if it’s “not right for you after 30 days,” there’s “No problem, it’s on us,” they say.

UK delivery is completely free for orders over £40, and a subscription will entitle you to 2 free 30-minute consultations each year.