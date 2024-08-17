The Blake Lively Backlash Was A Long Time Coming

Blake Lively poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK Gala Screening for the film 'It 'Ends With Us' on Thursday, August 08, 2024 in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

The drama surrounding “It Ends With Us” seemed to be some of the biggest entertainment news this week, with Blake Lively catching a lot of heat for her conduct during the press run for the film — and some problematic past actions.

The film, which was adapted from the 2016 bestselling novel of the same name, follows Lively’s character, flower shop owner Lily Bloom. She falls in love with Ryle Kincaid, a seemingly charming neurosurgeon played by director and co-lead Justin Baldoni who lives in her building and pursues her. The couple’s love story takes a volatile turn when Kincaid begins to abuse Lily.

You would think the focal point of the press run would discuss the effects of abuse and how the cast and crew wanted the film to show how complicated narratives of domestic violence can be.

Instead, Lively promoted her outside endeavours and seemed pretty flippant or downright avoidant when it came to homing in on how her character navigates abuse. She talked about her newly launched hair care line and tried to have lighthearted conversations with interviewers.

In a viral clip, a reporter asked Lively how someone should go about approaching her to get advice about how to deal with issues of domestic violence. Her answer was pretty distasteful. She easily could have recommended some organisations that help survivors of domestic violence if she personally couldn’t offer help. Instead, she decided to be cheeky and responded by flipping the question with a question to the interviewer.

“Like, ask for my phone number, or a location share?” she said before continuing and mentioning Virgo traits.

Watching Blake Lively, The Plantation Princess, be so flip and cruel about victims of domestic violence is really something.



You could have just learned the names of one or two resources for DV victims and said you'd guide them to those resources. pic.twitter.com/WHiCxLdKQ5 — Cooper (@Cooperstreaming) August 14, 2024

So many people on social media were not on her side.

Honestly. They can keep this movie. All the drama and the flippant interviews are a turn off. What a missed opportunity to really have a platform about DV. https://t.co/N3HXo6BWgJ — Nina Parker (@theninaparker) August 14, 2024

People are being like “we shouldn’t approach celebrities with our trauma” yes cool so she could’ve used this moment to literally say that. Like hey I’m not an expert on this but there are people you could reach out to. — 🌸🌼 ђєƈคȶє 🌼🌸 (@FeministHellcat) August 14, 2024

She said what now? This is gross. That she would be this gross is really horrible. This is why I have no stans. Cause people suck. — Naylahknee (@NayLahKnee) August 14, 2024

That moment didn’t sit well with many — with fans digging up past moments where the “Gossip Girl” star made some problematic decisions. In 2012, she and husband Ryan Reynolds got married on a South Carolina plantation. Boone Hall Plantation, located in Mount Pleasant, had nine slave cabins, referred to as “Slave Street.”

In 2020, the couple apologised after many people called them out for glamourising violence against Black people by holding their wedding at a locale that holds so much traumatising history.

“What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest,” she said. “What we saw after was a place built upon a devastating tragedy.”

Lively has also had other troubling interviews. Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa recently uploaded her 2016 interview with Lively during the press run for “Cafe Society,” and it’s very cringey even from the beginning.

After congratulating Lively on her “little bump,” Lively responds by saying the statement back to Flaa, who isn’t pregnant. The first question, where Flaa asked Lively and Parker Posey about the clothes in “Cafe Society,” which is a period piece based in 1930s Hollywood, Lively pivoted and began to have a personal conversation with Posey. Throughout the conversation, Posey and Lively purposely avoid making eye contact or acknowledging the interviewer, who shared she almost quit journalism due to the interaction.

These moments are not a good look. Kindness goes a long way.