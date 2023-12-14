The Crown's Finale Features The Emotional Reunion Fans Have Been Waiting For

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II Netflix

The final episode of The Crown features an emotional reunion that was almost a decade in the making.

Over the course of the series, the lead role of Queen Elizabeth II has been played by Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton at different stages of the late monarch’s life.

With the last season of the award-winning drama now available to watch in full on Netflix, it’s been revealed that the extended finale sees all three actors coming together on screen for the first time.

An official Netflix synopsis teases: “With the passing of her sister and her mother, her Golden Jubilee and having approved the marriage between Prince Charles and Camilla, the Queen starts to consider her reign and ultimately her legacy.

“Approaching her ninth decade, the Queen is forced to dig deep and really examine what is best for the future of the monarchy.”

The final season of The Crown was split into two, with the first four episodes released last month, and the latter six streaming on Netflix as of Thursday morning.

While the first batch of episodes centred around the lead-up to, and aftermath of, Princess Diana’s death, the events depicted in the new instalments move the action closer to the present day, including the second wedding of King Charles, the first meeting of Prince William and Kate Middleton at university and the Queen’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Creator Peter Morgan recently said he was “relieved” to move on from The Crown, which was recently echoed by its new lead Imelda Staunton.

“Now that it’s over I feel bereft but relieved, I suppose, in equal measure,” the Oscar nominee told the PA news agency.