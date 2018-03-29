‘The Crown’ has announced its new Prince Philip, following the departure of Matt Smith and Claire Foy at the end of the most recent series.
Netflix confirmed on its official Twitter page that the role of the Duke of Edinburgh will be played by Tobias Menzies in the upcoming third series of the royal drama.
He’ll star opposite Olivia Colman, who has already been confirmed to replace Claire Foy as the Queen.
According to reports, Paul Bettany was originally being lined up for the role, but when he dropped out, Tobias was hired to star in ‘The Crown’ for its third and fourth series instead.
Tobias is potentially best known for his dual roles of Frank Randall and “Black Jack” Randall in the historical time-travel drama ‘Outlanders’ - for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe - as well as his portrayal of Brutus in ‘Game Of Thrones’.
He also starred as politician Liam Monroe in the divisive ‘Black Mirror’ episode, ‘The Waldo Moment’.
Meanwhile, Helena Bonham Carter has been widely tipped to be taking over as Princess Margaret, which appeared to have been confirmed by actress Vanessa Kirby, who originated the role in the first two series of ‘The Crown’.
‘The Crown’ recently found itself at the centre of controversy when it emerged that its lead actress, Claire Foy, was being paid less than her co-star Matt Smith.
While producers insisted at the time this was because Matt was more of a star billing, have previously been the lead in ‘Doctor Who’, they have since issued an apology, and said that moving forward “no one will be paid more than the Queen”.
While Olivia and Tobias will play the Queen and Prince Philip in the third and fourth series of ‘The Crown’, the parts will be recast for the final two seasons.