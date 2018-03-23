The Eco-Friendly, Human-Powered Gym Where The Power You Put In Keeps The Lights On

If you need a little extra motivation to go to the gym tonight, how does doing your bit to protect the environment sound?

At Terra Hale gym in Fulham, London, the entire gym is powered using sustainable energy generated when customers work out on the specially designed eco-bikes. The watts produced are then stored to power the gym during off-peak hours.

Not only does this peddle power keep the gym facilities running, but any leftover energy is returned to the grid to power local businesses.

Terra Hale is the first London gym to be entirely powered by humans and the concept has proven so popular with green-mined gym-goers, the company is launching a second eco-gym in Shepherd’s Bush on 12 April, with a third site set to open in Notting Hill later this year.